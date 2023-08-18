After Killing Boyfriend by Driving 100 mph into Wall Intentionally, Teen Paid Tribute to Him Online

An Ohio teen, Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, who deliberately drove her car into a building, resulting in the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, 19, expressed her grief over Russo’s death multiple times online.

On Russo’s obituary page, she mourned, “You had such a perfect life ahead of you.” She added, “I miss your laugh, your perfect smile. I feel your energy around me every day.”

Shirilla’s family also expressed their condolences online, stating they cherished Russo, as reported by The Daily Mail. The court found that Shirilla, who was reportedly driving under the influence of THC beyond Ohio’s legal limit, had accelerated to 100 mph before intentionally crashing into a brick building.

Surveillance footage depicted the vehicle’s speed increase and sudden steering maneuvers leading up to the fatal incident.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo (unrelated to the victim) convicted Shirilla on all 12 counts, including murder and drug possession, sentencing her to life with potential parole after 15 years, as detailed by Cleveland.com.

The judge emphasized that the act was not mere reckless driving, but a deliberate act of murder. Shirilla plans to appeal the conviction, according to her mother.