Toddler Dies in Boating Accident at Utah’s Echo State Park

A relaxing summer outing took a devastating turn for a Utah family. Three-year-old Walter Greer was enjoying time with his family on a boat at Echo Reservoir within Echo State Park when he tragically fell overboard.

Walter was unfortunately hit by the boat’s propeller. Though he had a life jacket on, he succumbed to his injuries by the time he was pulled out.

The unsettling event occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. Park rangers, responding to reports of the boat mishap, were quick to reach the scene. “The child had his life jacket on, negating a drawn-out recovery process,” conveyed Utah State Parks spokesperson, Devan Chavez, to KUTV.

Photo: Daniel Woodruff/Facebook

Officials, deeply saddened by the tragedy, sent their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, emphasizing the rareness and horror of such incidents. Chavez added, “No family ever anticipates such heartbreak when visiting state parks.”

Both the Utah State Parks and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation continued to investigate the scene late into Sunday. The accident, while currently under inquiry, is perceived by authorities as an unintentional tragedy.

Witnesses on the reservoir echoed the sentiments of shock and sorrow. One individual, there with his family, labeled the event as “heartbreaking.”

Salt Lake City’s Greer family, grappling with their unimaginable loss, shared a poignant statement with NBC affiliate KSLTV:

“Walter was our sunshine, with a passion for Spiderman, trains, trucks, and his beloved red boots. It’s excruciating to bid farewell to our darling boy so suddenly. He’s forever etched in our hearts, and we cherish his memory as we await our reunion. — The Greer Family.”

In light of the tragic event, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to assist the Greer family. As of now, the community’s overwhelming support has led to contributions exceeding double the initial $10,000 target.