Diddy’s Ex Virginia Huynh Urges Judge to Grant Bond Before Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former girlfriend, Virginia “Gina” Huynh—identified as “Victim-3” in the federal indictment against him has written a personal letter to the judge urging his release on bond ahead of his October sentencing. Although named in the government’s case, Huynh never testified during court proceedings.

Her statement, included in a filing by Combs’ legal team, disputes the prosecution’s characterization of him as a continuing threat. In the letter, Huynh offered a personal account of their relationship, acknowledging past challenges but emphasizing the positive changes she observed in Combs over time.

“I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community,” she stated. She noted this is Combs’ first criminal case and described him as cooperative and respectful during the legal process. Huynh said she believes he has evolved significantly, focusing on fatherhood and family responsibilities, as published by CNN on Sunday

“By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience, and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior,” she wrote. “To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”

Huynh argued that granting Combs bail would allow him to continue providing for his family while under court supervision. “He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support,” she wrote, assuring the court that Combs would comply with all release conditions and avoid any risk to his freedom or his family’s well-being.

Combs faces serious federal charges, with prosecutors alleging he used threats and coercion to force multiple victims—including Huynh—into commercial sex acts in exchange for money, housing, and career assistance. The accusations have placed him at the center of a high-profile case with significant legal and reputational stakes.

While the allegations remain grave, Huynh’s statement offers a contrasting narrative, portraying Combs as a man who has matured and shifted his priorities toward family life. Her account could influence the court’s decision on whether to grant bond before sentencing.

The judge is expected to weigh both the prosecution’s arguments regarding Combs’ alleged past conduct and the defense’s portrayal of his transformation before making a final ruling in October.