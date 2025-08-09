Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Fox News and Responds to Harsh Mark Levin Insult

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is aiming not just at her critics but also at the network many Republicans consider their home turf. In a fiery interview with the far-right streaming outlet Real America Voices, Greene slammed Fox News and its aging viewer base while firing back at Trump ally Mark Levin, who had some sharp words for her.

Levin recently called Greene “an absolute lunatic with an IQ of a snail,” according to a Daily Beast report. He also dismissed the idea that she represents the future of the GOP. “The Republican Party isn’t going the way of Marjorie Taylor Greene or her ilk. No way!” he said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Fox News Viewers and Calls GOP Critics Outdated (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)



Greene didn’t take it quietly. She fired back with a dig of her own, targeting Fox News and its audience demographics. “Fox News [had] better start paying attention, but their problem is, most of the people that watch Fox News are very much up in age,” she said, reported the Independent. “The Baby Boomer generation—who I love, those are my parents—but that’s their biggest audience. That’s not the future of America.”

Greene’s jab at Fox News reflects a broader generational tension that she claims is holding the Republican Party back. While Fox isn’t unique in having an older viewership — all cable news networks skew that way — Greene says it’s time for the party to look toward younger voters.

“He’s insulting big-time people that are under the age of 40,” she said, referring to Levin. “Those younger generations don’t have a future in America because of Mark Levin and people like him and their policies that have destroyed our country for decades now.”

She also pointed out that Levin hasn’t reached out to her directly or had a one-on-one conversation, implying his comments were made from a distance without understanding her views in full.

Greene has been distancing herself from the mainstream of her party and even from Trump in some areas, despite being one of his loudest defenders in the past. She’s taken issue with U.S. involvement in the hunger crisis in Gaza, rejected the proposed 10-year ban on state-level AI regulations, and criticized Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” She also voiced strong opposition to bombing Iran and has repeatedly urged the Trump administration to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files.

MTG Roasts Fox News for Catering to Boomers After Being Called a Lunatic (Getty Images)



“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” Greene previously told the Daily Mail, according to The Daily Beast. “The course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it.”

Her latest comments suggest she sees herself as a voice for the next generation of conservatives — and isn’t afraid to burn a few bridges in the process. Whether that strategy works or backfires is still up in the air, but Greene clearly isn’t interested in playing by the usual Republican rules.

When Mark Levin attacks me, he’s really insulting my entire district and the millions of Americans who are done funding endless foreign wars.



I was elected REPRESENTATIVE for Georgia’s 14th District, not foreign countries.



I’ll never apologize for putting America First. If that… pic.twitter.com/codn8Bg5bY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 6, 2025

More News: