Kourtney Kardashian Sparks More Pregnancy Talk After Hiding Her Ring and Her Figure

Kourtney Kardashian has fans doing a double-take again. The 46-year-old reality star stirred up fresh speculation this week after posting a selfie to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 6 — and what was missing caught more attention than what was in the photo.

In the snap, she’s seen wearing a gold face mask, holding a mug, and flashing a relaxed vibe. But eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. Instead of addressing it, Kourtney added a heart emoji right over where the ring would normally be, which only fueled the chatter.

Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Again After Mysterious Photo (Credit: Getty)



It didn’t take long before fans started wondering what was really going on behind the scenes. Some speculated that she might be hinting at relationship trouble, while others think there’s something more — like a pregnancy.

The mother of four recently appeared at a family photoshoot where she was carefully positioned behind her sisters, hiding her midsection. That sparked even more buzz. One fan commented, “Kourtney is for sure pregnant,” while another added, “Is Kourtney pregnant lol why is she hiding?”

But not everyone is jumping on the rumor train. One fan chimed in to defend her, suggesting maybe Kourtney just doesn’t want her body constantly scrutinized. “She’s probably sick of comments on her body,” they wrote, pointing to the never-ending obsession with how she looks.

The whole thing comes just two weeks after Kourtney shut down similar rumors on social media. Back on July 17, she posted a series of pics from a dreamy trip to Italy, including a cheeky bikini selfie. That was enough for someone to jump in and say, “You can tell from the bikini reflection photo Kourtney is pregnant again”, reported the Sun.

Kourtney wasn’t having it. She clapped back with a response that pretty much said it all: “Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby!”

She’s never been one to stay quiet when fans cross the line with their assumptions, and this latest round of speculation seems to be no different. Still, between the missing ring, the strategic photo angles, and the cryptic emoji, people can’t help but wonder what’s really going on.

Kourtney Kardashian Fuels Speculation After Ditching Her Ring and Covering Up Her Body (Credit: Khloen Kardashian/Instagram)

Kourtney shares three kids — Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 — with ex Scott Disick, and her youngest, Rocky, who’s just 21 months old, with husband Travis Barker. Whether she’s growing the family again or just dodging internet gossip, one thing is clear — she knows exactly how to keep people talking.

For now, she hasn’t confirmed or denied anything, but as usual, Kourtney seems to be living life on her own terms, whether that’s ringless selfies or pasta-fueled getaways in Italy.