Greene Furious Over White House Statement on Epstein Files: ‘A Slap in the Face After Years of Fighting for Trump’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was fuming during an interview with Eric Bolling on Real America’s Voice after a White House statement brushed off efforts in Congress to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Tuesday, an anonymous administration official said a petition circulating in the House of Representatives to force the release of the files was considered a “hostile act” toward President Donald Trump. Greene, who has built her reputation as one of Trump’s most loyal defenders, speculated the comment must have come from someone very close to him, though she admitted she doesn’t know who.

She told Bolling she “takes great offense” at the statement, saying it was a slap in the face after years of fighting for Trump. “I put my life and my fortune on the line to get that man elected, and whoever said that has their job because of people like me who fought all the horrible Republicans who stabbed him in the back after January 6,” Greene said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Explodes After Trump Team Dismisses Epstein Files Push (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She doubled down on her loyalty, adding, “I was one of those who fought on the front lines and said, he is the leader of our party, he is the president, and we are going to make him president again. Well, that coward attacked me and attacked anybody by calling it a ‘hostile act.’”

Earlier in the day, Greene stood alongside survivors of Epstein’s crimes at a news conference. She has been pushing for legislation that would make the release of Epstein’s files mandatory, saying the public deserves answers.

After that event, Trump dismissed the issue, telling reporters in the Oval Office the Epstein files are “a Democrat hoax that won’t go away.”

That only made Greene angrier. “The hostile act was Jeffrey Epstein raping 14-year-old girls,” she shot back during the interview. “That was the hostile act. And it’s not a hoax!”

Her comments highlight a rare crack in the alliance between Trump and Greene, who has often been one of his loudest allies. But on this issue, she made clear she’s not backing down, framing her push as a matter of justice for Epstein’s victims rather than a political stunt.