Kate Middleton praised as down to earth and funny while balancing royal duties after cancer battle

Kate Middleton is being celebrated not just for her poise in public but for her genuine warmth behind the scenes. King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, recently shared how the Princess of Wales stands out for her kindness and sense of humor, describing her as someone who doesn’t let royal titles get in the way of being approachable.

Speaking to the Mirror, Harrold explained, “She’s very sweet, she’s very easy going. What you see is what you get with her, she has a lovely way about her. She’s a nice girl, she is also a bit of a joker as well, she’s got a sense of humour. It’s a royal cavalcade with her. She’s pretty easy going, she’s just got a little bit about her.”

He recalled how, during her visits to Highgrove, the former residence of King Charles, she would always stop by to greet staff before going into the house. “She would go into the house, but she’d come in and see us first and then go into the house, which I thought was quite nice. She’s very down to earth, is what I’m trying to say, and that’s what I liked about her,” he added.

Kate Middleton Praised as Down to Earth and Funny While Taking on More Royal Duties (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The praise for Kate’s character comes as she’s stepping into an even bigger role within the royal family. After months of cancer treatment, she has slowly returned to her public duties, but the workload is already intense.

An insider told RadarOnline that Kate is being careful to pace herself but admitted the demands are heavy. “Kate has been easing back in and taking breaks when she needs to, but there’s no getting away from the fact that the days are very long,” the source said.

While she is still recovering, the expectations are high. “She’s under an enormous amount of pressure to work even more, because she doesn’t want to let Charles down,” the insider added, pointing to her determination to support the King as he continues his own reign and health battles.

Kate’s reputation as approachable and relatable has long been part of her appeal, but these fresh accounts from those who’ve seen her up close underscore how she brings that same humility into private settings.

Kate Middleton Balances Cancer Recovery With Long Royal Days and a Sense of Humor (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For staff who worked closely with the royals, her down-to-earth nature was memorable, showing that she hasn’t lost touch with ordinary gestures of kindness despite her role at the center of Britain’s monarchy.

With more responsibilities on her shoulders, Kate is expected to be one of the most visible members of the royal family in the coming months. And while her health journey has been difficult, her ability to balance grace under pressure with an easygoing sense of humor is what insiders say keeps her grounded.