Woman Leaves Dogs in Sweltering Car, Later Discarded in Alligators Territory

In a distressing turn of events, a Florida woman is facing charges for deliberately leaving three dogs in a scalding car, which led to their deaths. The alleged offender, 54-year-old Tammy Garceau, claimed the dogs went missing while she was pet-sitting. However, a neighbor’s account and video evidence suggest a far grimmer tale.

Cleo Hernandez, residing opposite Tammy, reportedly saw the dogs in her vehicle during a sweltering 92-degree day. His surveillance footage allegedly captured Tammy removing the distressed animals and attempting to revive them with water.

Image: CEN)

Garceau’s initial account to law enforcement officers was that she had stepped into her home briefly, only to return and find the dogs missing. She hinted at a possible theft. However, when probed further in light of Hernandez’s footage, she conceded to intentionally leaving the dogs in the vehicle, unwilling to let them inside her residence.

Florida’s scorching heatwave, with temperatures soaring over 100°F, meant the car’s internal temperature would have been even more unbearable, a fact emphasized by the responding officers.

Under duress, Garceau led the police to two separate locations where the dogs’ remains were allegedly discarded. While one body was discovered concealed in a thicket, the others were believed to be in a canal, likely consumed by alligators given the evident drag marks on the shore.

Following the incident, Garceau was slapped with multiple charges, including animal cruelty and unlawful abandonment. After posting a $9,000 bond, she was released from custody.

Cleo Hernandez, while appalled by the act, hinted at underlying issues plaguing Garceau. He mentioned to readinfos.com, “I don’t believe she’s inherently evil. She might be battling addiction and needs guidance. Hopefully, this serves as her wake-up call.”