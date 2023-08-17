Gutfeld’s Controversial Remarks: Are Women to Blame for U.S. Crime

Gutfeld Stirs, in a recent segment, made a jesting remark towards co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro, saying, “I know this is offensive to the judge because she thinks like a dude,” to which Pirro responded with laughter. Further delving into his perspective on societal changes, Gutfeld added, “What I’m saying is that we have gotten so soft and it is because we have decided that discipline and punishment is wrong.”

There’s ambiguity surrounding whether Gutfeld implied women played a role in the Nordstrom looting incident. The LAPD confirmed the stolen goods’ value reached up to $100,000 and indicated both male and female suspects. The Independent has sought clarification from the network about the comments.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Gutfeld’s comments have caused a stir. Only a month ago, he faced backlash for a controversial statement regarding how some Jews managed to endure the Nazi genocide.

His words reached the White House, a spokesperson for which condemned Mr Gutfled’s assertion. “What Fox News allowed to be said on their air yesterday — and has so far failed to condemn — is an obscenity,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement. “In defending a horrid, dangerous, extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of Americans who suffered from the evil of enslavement, a Fox News host told another horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust.”