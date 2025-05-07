Man Jailed for 50 Years After Executing Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Her Best Mate

A man has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars after he coldly shot his ex-girlfriend in the head as she sat beside her best friend in a parked car. The horrific incident happened in Washington, D.C., back in 2021, and the case has now finally seen justice.

Idrissa Fall, 37, was convicted in January of first-degree murder while armed, along with firearm charges, and was sentenced on Friday. In addition to his prison term, he’ll also face five years of supervised release once that sentence is served, though for many, that’s a future far too distant, reported WUSA.

The case unfolded in the early hours of July 18, 2021. According to court documents, Fall had refused to let go of the relationship after Dara Northern, his ex, ended things and asked him to move out. That night, he followed her to her home and continued trailing her as she made her way to meet her best friend, who was waiting for her in the car park.

It was just past 1:30 a.m. when Dara got into the vehicle. Without hesitation, Fall pulled a gun from his waistband and shot her at close range, right in front of her friend. The bullet struck Dara in the eye. Fall then fled the scene.

Despite efforts to save her, Dara sadly died later that same day from her injuries.

The shooting was described by prosecutors as deliberate and calculated. Dara had tried to move on, but Fall’s obsessive behaviour and refusal to accept the end of the relationship culminated in this brutal act of violence.

The case sparked renewed conversations in the community around intimate partner violence, with many highlighting how breakups can become dangerous when someone refuses to accept rejection.

For Dara’s loved ones, the sentencing offers some sense of closure, though nothing can bring her back. She was remembered as a kind, strong woman whose life was cut tragically short.

As part of his sentence, Fall will now spend decades in prison for what prosecutors called a senseless, devastating act. It’s a stark reminder of how deadly toxic relationships can become when warning signs are ignored—and a call for more support for people trying to safely leave abusive partners.

