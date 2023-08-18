Man Gets Jail for Abandoning Baby After MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s Daughter Gave Birth in Woods

George Theberge, 45, has been sentenced to a minimum of one year in jail for child endangerment, as per sources including the Associated Press and Fox News.

The case involves Alexandra Eckersley, the 26-year-old daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley, who allegedly gave birth in frigid conditions and left the child unattended for over an hour. Theberge’s guilty plea came as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Alexandra, who is set to face trial next year, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including assault. While her defense contends she was unaware of her pregnancy, they assert she contacted emergency services and directed them to the infant.

Since the incident, Alexandra has undergone rehabilitation and is reportedly in regular contact with her child.

The Eckersley family disclosed Alexandra’s history of severe mental health issues in a statement, while also expressing their unawareness of her pregnancy.

Dennis Eckersley is renowned for his 24-season Major League Baseball career, having played for teams like the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland A’s, and is celebrated as one of the sport’s top relief pitchers.