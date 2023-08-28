Video Shows Man Allegedly Stabbing His Stepdaughter 107 Times as She Protected Her Mom

Nghiep Kein Chau, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his 21-year-old stepdaughter, Angelina Tran, more than 100 times during an altercation in their Washington state residence. The Seattle Police Department reported that Angelina was stabbed at least 107 times while trying to defend her mother.

In addition to the murder charge, Chau also faces first-degree attempted murder charges for assaulting his wife, Linh Tran, whom he allegedly punched repeatedly.

According to court records, Chau intended to locate and kill his wife, Linh, before police could intervene, and he was discovered armed with a knife by the authorities.

Prosecutors highlight that during Chau’s assault on Linh, Angelina courageously intervened. However, this act of bravery led Chau to violently drag her and repeatedly stab her, even post-mortem. During this brutal episode, Chau paused to change bloodied clothes and to switch knives. Linh managed to call 911 during the ordeal.

Chau informed the police that he had visited urgent care earlier for high blood pressure and insomnia. Later in the night, an argument over finances with Linh escalated into violence. Chau admitted to attacking Linh due to unfounded fears of her divorcing him and taking his assets.

Remarkably, Chau’s prior criminal record only consisted of a minor fishing violation from 2006. Prosecutors view him as a flight risk, citing his extended stay in Vietnam the previous year before returning to King County in April.

Chau’s arraignment is scheduled for August 31, and a bail of $5 million has been proposed by prosecutors.