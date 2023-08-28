Minnesota Man Faces Murder Charges After Girlfriend Found Dead in Home

Matthew Brenneman, 39, is under arrest facing charges of murder after the discovery of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Danicka Bergeson, dead and wrapped in blankets in her Hopkins, Minnesota residence on July 8. Police were alerted by the building manager who heard loud disturbances from her apartment.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Brenneman in the bathroom, behaving erratically and reeking of bleach. Initial findings showed Bergeson had been deceased for several days, with only her decomposed hand visible beneath the blanket layers.

David Bergeson, Danicka’s father, described her as a person with a strong moral foundation, while her friend, Nancy Andrews, highlighted her infectious smile and compassion for animals.

The investigation revealed concerning patterns. Brenneman was under an active restraining order following a previous assault on Bergeson. Moreover, phone records placed him near her residence shortly after his jail release, where he served time for the assault against her.

The complaint documents multiple instances of Brenneman’s violence towards Bergeson, including texts he sent, admitting to causing her physical harm. Interestingly, messages received by Bergeson’s mother a day prior to the tragic discovery seemed uncharacteristic of Danicka, suggesting potential interference, told KARE11.

Inside the apartment, police found bloody clothing and notes from Brenneman proclaiming his innocence and denying past abusive behavior. However, these claims are contradicted by allegations from the mother of Brenneman’s child, who also accused him of violent behavior.

Brenneman is currently detained with bail set at $1,500,000 for each murder charge. Bergeson’s autopsy report showed multiple injuries, but her exact cause of death remains undetermined. Supporters have organized a fundraiser to assist with Bergeson’s funeral expenses.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.