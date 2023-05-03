Three firefighters working from the same firehouse celebrate becoming Fathers within 24 hours

Dads are at work! Within a day of one another, three employees of Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services at the Fort Belvoir Army Base in Virginia—Kyle Dean, Kyle Frederick, and Michael Irvine—became fathers at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, according to ABC station WJLA-TV.

On Monday, the hospital posted a picture of the happy family cradling their infants on social media to announce the good news.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new life forms. Within a 24-hour period at the same hospital, three firefighters from the same station become new fathers, the medical center reported.

“When you stand up for your community, your community stands up for you,” they said. We appreciate that you choose Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center for your unique birth.

Dean said that the group had known “a few weeks” beforehand that they would be bringing their newborn sons to the hospital in a group interview with WJLA.

We discussed it and how absurd it would be when gathered at work, he remarked. I really informed the nurses as soon as I learned. Just a heads up, two of my guys will also be there, and the nursing staff has dubbed us the “fab three”

Frederick expected that the babies would have plenty of time to connect with one another and keep track of their development.

The milestone photos for all three of them would be taken together, he promised. Maybe one day we’ll take a group shot there as well when we bring them up to the firehouse.