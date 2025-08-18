Karoline Leavitt Wears Cross Necklace Again After South Park Parody Appearance

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has once again been seen wearing her silver cross necklace, weeks after appearing without it during several television interviews. The return of her signature accessory comes after a South Park episode spoofed her recognizable look.

Leavitt, a prominent figure in Donald Trump’s administration, has often been known for wearing the cross pendant as a symbol of her Christian faith and conservative identity. The necklace has become part of her public image during briefings where she has fiercely defended the former president, as per reports from the Daily Beast.

In recent weeks, however, observers noted that she had stopped wearing it during appearances. That change quickly drew attention across social media, sparking speculation that she was attempting to avoid criticism during politically tense moments.

“Notice @PressSec @karolineleavitt wasn’t wearing her cross necklace as she lied to the nation,” one user wrote on July 7, as Leavitt faced questions about growing demands to release Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged client list.

Notice @PressSec @karolineleavitt wasn’t wearing her cross necklace as she lied to the nation and aided in the largest cover-up in our nation's history, protecting a cabal of pedophile elites!pic.twitter.com/Uu8Y9y9uFG — doey (@doeyTV) July 7, 2025

Others chimed in with sharper criticism. On July 26, just days after South Park aired an episode lampooning her, another commentator posted, “Karolyn’s Leavitt can wear twenty crosses, go to church a hundred times a week, preach about her Christian values, but her actual truth is that she serves a lying, cheating, abomination and lies every day to support him.”

By August, further commentary focused less on the necklace itself and more on her demeanor. One user remarked on Aug. 12 that Leavitt seemed “tense at podium lately” and suggested her appearance reflected a shift in mood. The same post added, “I like her lighter persona. Not so urgent, Ms. Leavitt. Still got over 3 years remaining.”

Karolyn’s Leavitt can wear twenty crosses, go to church a hundred times a week, preach about her Christian values, but her actual truth is that she serves a lying, cheating, abomination and lies every day to support him. She is vapid and soulless. Special place in hell someday,… — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) July 26, 2025

Her recurring use of the accessory has made her an easy target for satire. In South Park’s season 27 premiere, Leavitt was depicted with her trademark blonde hair, purple pantsuit, and cross necklace. In one scene, she informed Trump that Canada’s prime minister had arrived for a meeting. In another, she urged Trump to respond to a caller upset over religious messaging in schools, only to be brushed off with the line, “Hey, relax, god.”

The necklace’s reappearance suggests Leavitt is embracing the emblem once again despite online scrutiny. Whether she continues to wear it consistently in public remains to be seen, but it is clear that such a small accessory has become a focal point for commentary about her image, her role in the administration, and the satirical portrayals that follow her into the cultural spotlight.