JFK’s Grandson Mocked Melania Trump in a Parody Video of Her Letter to Putin

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, has escalated his criticism of Donald Trump’s administration by mocking First Lady Melania Trump in a parody video. Wearing a loose blonde wig and imitating her Slovenian accent, Schlossberg read aloud her recent letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin before sharing his own biting commentary.

The 32-year-old posted the video on Sunday across his social media accounts. Echoing Donald Trump’s habit of typing in capital letters, Schlossberg captioned the post, “A message from our BEAUTIFUL FIRST LADY,” and ended with the former president’s signature phrase, “thank you for your attention to this matter – We want peace!”

After finishing the recitation, he dropped the impersonation and added, “What am I saying? This makes no sense. Please be more specific, Miss Melania Trump.”

The first lady’s letter, which Donald Trump posted in full on his Truth Social account, was hand-delivered to Putin during the Alaska summit over the weekend. It did not reference Ukraine or the ongoing conflict but suggested Putin could “single-handedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of children impacted by war.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Schlossberg followed up his parody with another message on X. “Remember—It was REALLY HARD to get rid of NAPOLEON. I think the current US regime might be in power for quite a while, I LOVE attrition!! That’s the good news :)”

This is not the first time Schlossberg has used social media to criticize Trump. Last month, after Republicans proposed renaming the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump, Schlossberg posted on Instagram, “The Trump Administration stands for freedom from oppression, not expression.

He uses his awesome powers to suppress free expression and instill fear. But this isn’t about the arts.” He continued, “Trump is obsessed with being bigger than JFK, with minimizing the many heroes of our past, as if that elevates him. It doesn’t. But there’s hope — art lasts forever, and no one can change what JFK and our shared history stand for.”

He also took aim at Trump directly, writing on X, “If you release your Epstein files, I can help you achieve your life-long goal of changing the name of the Kennedy Center. Let’s make a fantastic deal?”

Schlossberg’s visibility has grown recently after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appointed him to the America250 Commission. Thanking Schumer, Schlossberg wrote, “for your leadership at this critical hour” and promised, “I won’t let you down.”

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s letter has drawn mixed reactions. Kate Bennett, CNN contributor and author of Free Melania, said the message reflected the first lady’s “independent voice” and longstanding interest in children’s issues.

She added, “This time around it’s much harder to think of her as an active participant in this situation with Putin, with Russia, with Ukraine when she is not seen visibly, when she is not a typical first lady… She’s more politically aligned with the president than most people think in terms of her conservative values. So in a way it’s unusual that she wrote this letter because we haven’t really seen her, but at the same time it tracks, it’s very Melania Trump.”