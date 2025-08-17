Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Denies Claims She’s Getting Special Treatment Behind Bars

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer is shutting down claims that she’s been granted special privileges at her minimum-security facility. This comes after a report surfaced, alleging that Maxwell has been allowed to leave her prison to attend work assignments—something that would go against federal rules for sex offenders.

Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring with the late Jeffrey Epstein to traffic and abuse children, has been at the center of public controversy ever since her arrest. The new rumor was shared by Allison Gill, host of the Mueller She Wrote political podcast, who made the claim that Maxwell had been given work-release privileges at the federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

“Another day, another false rumor about Ghislaine meant to unnecessarily inflame folks.,” Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, responded on social media, calling the allegations untrue.

In her blog, Gill stated she had obtained Maxwell’s security score, custody level, and transfer code from the Texas prison. She claimed Maxwell’s custody level marked “OUT,” which, according to Gill, would allow her to leave the facility for work assignments. Gill compared this to the situation with Epstein, who was reportedly given similar privileges through a controversial deal back in the day.

Gill also mentioned she didn’t have confirmation that Maxwell had left the facility to work outside, but hinted that if true, it would mean Maxwell is receiving perks that other sex offenders don’t typically get.

The rumor also claims that the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) had waived its usual policy, which mandates that sex offenders must be housed in at least a low-security prison. This waiver would have facilitated Maxwell’s transfer to the less strict, minimum-security prison in Texas, where she is currently serving her sentence.

Maxwell’s lawyer hit back at Gill’s reporting, saying she had not definitively stated that Maxwell had left the facility, but that if the rumors were true, it would raise serious concerns. “I’d also like to ask Mr. Markus who authorized the waiver,” Gill added in her response to Maxwell’s lawyer.

Ken Dilanian from MSNBC reported that Maxwell did, in fact, receive the required waiver to be transferred to the Texas facility. Dilanian also pointed out that a source familiar with the BOP had never seen a waiver like this being granted to a sex offender before.

This speculation comes at a time when rumors are swirling that former President Donald Trump may consider pardoning Maxwell, potentially in exchange for her testimony. Such a deal could help quell the ongoing speculation about Trump’s administration and its handling of the Epstein files.

However, it seems not all rules are being bent in Maxwell’s favor. NBC reported that she is not allowed to participate in an inmate program that trains puppies to become service dogs due to her conviction for child sex crimes.