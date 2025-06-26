Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez Calls on Gangs to Confront ICE Agents

Here’s something that dropped quite a bombshell this week – the vice‑mayor of a small LA County city is apparently under FBI investigation after urging gang members to literally defend their turf from immigration agents. Quite the wild turn of events.

It all centres on Cynthia Gonzalez, vice‑mayor of Cudahy, who posted a video on social media calling for members of notorious gangs – 18th Street and Florencia 13 – to stand up to ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. “Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles,” she says, tagging the gangs and chiding them for being silent when “your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is.”

She didn’t stop there. Gonzalez went on to chastise them: “Don’t be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you’re not showing up right now trying to help out and organise,” she says, later urging gang “leadership” to “get your f***ing members in order.” Intriguing choice of phrasing when you’re an elected official – and live‑streamed it all. The video has since been deleted.

Shortly after she pulled the post, FBI agents turned up at her home. Federal sources tell NBC News she’s now being probed over whether she essentially incited gang‑style resistance against federal law enforcement. Neither the FBI nor the LA field office will confirm or deny a formal investigation, though they were quick to state publicly that any encouragement of gang violence is off the table.

Gonzalez later took to social media again to say the FBI came to her door and that she was seeking legal help. Meanwhile, the city of Cudahy issued a brief statement distancing itself from her remarks: “The comments reflect her personal views and do not represent the official position of the City,” essentially washing their hands, reported ABC7.

The two gangs named are hardly fringe outfits. 18th Street is estimated to have between 30,000 and 50,000 members, dealing in drugs like cocaine and marijuana, alongside violent offences such as robbery and auto theft. Florencia 13, though smaller, has been connected with fentanyl trafficking, extortion and even murder – not exactly a collection of pen‑pals.

The Department of Homeland Security wasn’t having any of it either. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), DHS condemned Gonzalez’s comments as “despicable,” highlighting a more than 500 percent rise in assaults on ICE officers and warning that “if you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Observers have been quick to note the unusual alliance she seemed to be offering – local gang figures as defenders against immigration enforcement. It’s a strange line to tread for someone in elected office, especially given KABC’s legal analyst pointing out that calling on criminal street gangs to act carries deeply problematic, and potentially criminal, implications.

On a broader scale, the incident has prompted broader questions about the role of community leaders when it comes to immigration sweeps and enforcement. Gonzalez, who’s been living in Cudahy for over a decade and previously worked in educational policy, clearly felt strongly, but many see her comments as crossing a legal and ethical line.

At the end of the day, no formal charges have been made public, but the FBI’s visit and her admission that she’s “getting a lawyer” suggest this isn’t going away any time soon. One thing is certain: pulling down the video doesn’t erase the headlines – or the legal scrutiny.

If nothing else, the story has cast a spotlight on what’s a pretty stunning message from a public official – essentially urging criminal gangs to digitally armour up against federal agents. That’s not just a social‑media snafu; it could be a full‑blown federal case. So if you’re watching from the UK, just picture your local councillor rallying local toughs to stand up to immigration officers – that’s how wild this feels across the pond.

Intriguing, alarming, and downright eyebrow‑raising – we’ll keep an eye out for developments, but for now, Ms Gonzalez is sitting with her own legal team, while Washington watches on.