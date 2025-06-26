Drew Barrymore Wows Fans With Makeup-Free Selfie Showing Off Natural Beauty

Drew Barrymore gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty this week when she posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram. The actress and talk show host, who turned 50 in February, showed off her glowing skin and a few silver strands peeking through her brunette hair, proving she’s all about embracing the next chapter of life.

“50 = The B-Side of life — where the real magic starts to spin!” she wrote in the caption, flashing her signature smile, according to PEOPLE.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her positive outlook, flooding the comments with love and their own stories about hitting the big 5-0. “This is so true I’m constantly surprised in the best ways after turning 50!” one person wrote. Another added, “Second Act activated!!” while someone else simply said, “Beautiful at 50.”

Barrymore has been open about how excited she is for this new phase. Before her birthday, she told AARP The Magazine, “It can’t come soon enough. I feel like Frodo. I see that brass ring and I’m so excited!”

And back in April, during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, an audience member asked her about aging gracefully and feeling confident in her own skin. Her response was pure Drew—honest, relatable, and totally unfiltered.

“Oh my God, thank you. I haven’t done anything, and I want to try and stay that way, but I also am like, do whatever works for you,” she said, making it clear she hasn’t gone under the knife.

But she also had a message for anyone judging how others choose to age. “The only thing I do know [is] don’t judge other people because they do things differently. We’re all on our own path, and we have to support each other.”

Between her refreshing take on aging and that radiant no-makeup selfie, it’s no wonder fans are here for this era of Drew. She’s not just embracing 50—she’s making it look like the best part of the journey yet.