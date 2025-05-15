Mom and 2 Kids Killed by Dad Hours before Graduation

A family of four in Nebraska was discovered dead on May 10, 2025, in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. The tragic incident occurred at a home in Johnson Lake, Plum Creek Canyon #1, with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responding to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m. local time.

Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Jeremy Koch, his 41-year-old wife Bailey, and their two sons, Hudson, 18, and Asher, 16, dead from “fatal knife wounds,” according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). A knife was recovered at the scene, and preliminary investigations suggest that Jeremy Koch killed his wife and sons before taking his own life.

The NSP has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and the Dawson County Attorney has ordered autopsies. The agencies involved, including the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Eustis Fire & Rescue, extended their condolences to the families and communities affected by the tragedy.

The local community mourned Bailey Koch, a special education teacher at Holdrege Public Schools. The school district issued a statement expressing its deep sorrow, saying, “Our hearts are with everyone impacted by a tragic event that has deeply affected us all.”

Holdrege Middle School announced that the school would be open for students and staff who wished to gather, grieve, and support one another. Cozad Community Schools, the district where Hudson and Asher attended high school, also expressed their sympathy.

In a Facebook post, they extended “thoughts to all those impacted during this incredibly difficult time” and offered support to students and staff. Although the homicide investigation is still ongoing, reports from News Channel Nebraska revealed that Bailey had launched a GoFundMe fundraiser days before her death, titled “Jeremy’s Battle: Mental Health Support Needed.”

In the campaign, she shared her husband’s struggles with depression, dating back to his diagnosis in 2009. Bailey described how Jeremy’s mental health worsened in 2024, culminating in an alarming incident in which he stood over her with a knife. Following the incident, Jeremy agreed to treatment, including electroconvulsive therapy.

In a Facebook update on May 8, just days before the tragedy, Bailey wrote that Jeremy had been accepted into a mental health facility, and she expressed hope that he “understands it’s because we love him so much.” She also shared that their sons were doing well and asked for prayers as their eldest son, Hudson, prepared for his high school graduation.

The community has rallied around the Koch family, with dozens of residents sharing their condolences and prayers. During the Cozad High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 10, Superintendent Dr. Dan Endorf acknowledged the tragedy, telling attendees that the community and graduates were feeling “bittersweet emotions” on what should have been a joyful day. He encouraged graduates to “hug your loved ones” in light of the devastating event.

