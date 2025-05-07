Vanessa Marcil Claps Back at Brian Austin Green’s “Toxic” Claims with Revealing Texts

Vanessa Marcil has responded to Brian Austin Green’s recent comments about their past relationship, which he described as “toxic,” by sharing an alleged text exchange between them.

For the first time since Brian’s remarks, Vanessa posted a screenshot of their conversation, showing a more cordial side of their relationship. The text exchange, which she labelled “Kassius’ Dad” — referring to their son, Kassius — starts with a photo of the boy, who had just graduated the day before.

“When was that?” Brian asked in the text, seemingly unaware of the graduation date. “Yesterday was his graduation,” Vanessa replied. “You did a really great job. He’s an amazing person,” Brian allegedly responded, acknowledging Vanessa’s efforts. The chat wrapped up with a simple “Thank you” from Vanessa, who appeared to keep things polite, reported PEOPLE.

This post comes just one day after Brian discussed his past relationship with Vanessa on the May 5 episode of his podcast Oldish. In the episode, he opened up about his romantic history, stating that his relationship with Vanessa wasn’t “loving” or “caring.”

Vanessa’s share of the text exchange seems to contradict Brian’s more negative portrayal of their time together. The two, who were once co-stars on Beverly Hills, 90210, began dating in 1990 and welcomed their son, Kassius, in March 2002. However, they parted ways just a year after his birth, with their split becoming public shortly after.

It seems that the tensions from their past still linger, and with Vanessa’s post, fans are getting a glimpse into a more amicable side of the former couple’s dynamic.