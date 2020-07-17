15 Minutes Of Stretching Exercises To Keep Fit

Do you find it a little difficult to pick up the pen that you dropped on the floor? Are you having issues reaching the top of the shelf to keep that book? This means that you cannot stretch sufficiently to do your daily chores. That does not imply that you must turn into a gymnast, but it means you should be flexible enough to do your daily work easily. For this reason, you must do some stretching exercises. You ask, why? Read ahead.

Benefits of stretching

Stretching not only helps in increasing your stamina and but also helps in the overall toning of your body. Well, it’s assumed that you may not have all the time in the world to practice hours of yoga and nobody is asking you to do so. Stretching every day for just about 15 minutes when you get up in the morning helps build stamina. You may realize many times that you are quite stiff and lazy and this may be showing up on your body. Stretching exercises refresh you. They’re simple and very effective. Simple stretching exercises should be an integral part of your daily routine.

How to begin

You can start with some simple stretching exercises

1. Stretch sideways left and right with your hands behind your head and your legs spread out.

2. Touch your toes without bending your knees too much.

3. Jump inwards and outwards with your hands on your waist.

4. Stand 2-3 feet away from a wall. Keep your hands against the wall at about shoulder level to support your weight. Lean towards the wall by bending your elbows, until you feel a stretch in the back of your calves. Try not to bend your knees too much.

5. Spread your legs as wide as possible on the floor

These are some simple exercises which you can do at home and it will just take about a few minutes. There are lots of advanced stretching exercises which can be learnt from online tutorials or from a personal trainer. Follow these daily and you will feel much more fit and flexible in the long run.