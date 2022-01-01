Around one in five vaccinated Britons with Omicron or Delta strain experienced diarrhea as a symptom

While it is widely known that common Covid symptoms include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another common symptom mentioned by sufferers.

Diarrhea is a common symptom of Covid among vaccinated Britons, according to data collected by the ZOE Health Study app.

Data show that there was an increase in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, with some of this being attributed to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The ZOE team, however, noted that there appeared to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too.”

According to the researchers, diarrhea can be an early symptom of the virus, starting on the first day of infection and worsening throughout the week.

“It usually lasts for an average of two to three days, but can last up to seven days in adults,” the ZOE team said.

According to the data, this symptom has become less common with each variant, with nearly a third of adults over 35 reporting diarrhea during the Alpha wave, but only one in five reporting it during the Omicron and Delta waves.

People who were infected during the latter two waves had either been vaccinated twice or had received a booster shot.

According to the NHS, diarrhea is common in adults, and the most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated.

The health service also advises staying at home, getting plenty of rest, and eating only when you feel hungry.

If you have diarrhea in addition to other common Covid symptoms such as a fever, a new cough, or a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell, get a Covid test and follow government guidelines if you test positive.