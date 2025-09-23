‘Irresponsible and Harmful’: Medical Experts Slam Trump and RFK Jr. Over Tylenol-Autism Comments

Medical experts are pushing back hard after Donald Trump suggested that pregnant women should avoid Tylenol, claiming without evidence that the pain reliever is tied to autism in children. His comments, echoed by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., drew swift criticism from doctors and health agencies around the world.

Groups like the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reaffirmed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is safe for use during pregnancy.

“Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients,” said Steven Fleischman, president of ACOG.

Trump Sparks Global Backlash Over False Claim Linking Tylenol and Autism (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Kennedy Jr. added that doctors should prescribe the lowest dose for the shortest time, but experts stressed that spreading doubt about Tylenol is dangerous. Regulators in the UK and Australia both issued statements confirming that no evidence links paracetamol (the drug’s other name) to autism, and that it remains a recommended option for pain relief during pregnancy.

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine also noted that while some research has suggested possible connections to autism or ADHD, none has proven a causal relationship.

Tylenol itself addressed the controversy on Instagram, acknowledging that people may be confused by conflicting reports but stating that independent science shows no link between acetaminophen and autism. Doctors have also been using social media to reassure patients.

“If you are pregnant right now and considering whether Tylenol is safe, I want you to know that the best available science does not show an association,” said pediatrician Edith Bracho-Sanchez in a video post.

Experts from around the globe echoed this message. Dr. Monique Botha, associate professor at Durham University, said she was “exceptionally confident” no connection exists. She pointed to a major Swedish study published in 2024 that examined 2.4 million births using sibling data and found no link between paracetamol exposure in the womb and autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities.

Medical Experts Slam Trump After He Tells Pregnant Women to Avoid Tylenol (Meir Chaimowitz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Even as the Tylenol debate was unfolding, the Food and Drug Administration announced it was approving leucovorin, a drug usually used for cancer and anemia patients, for potential treatment of autistic children. The move raised eyebrows, with the American Psychiatric Association saying leucovorin is not a recommended therapy for autism and will need years of research before its effectiveness is clear. The group reminded the public that autism is complex and that suggesting simple answers is misleading. They also restated that acetaminophen, when used as directed, is safe for pregnant women.

For now, doctors say the takeaway is simple: Tylenol is still considered safe in pregnancy, and there is no proof it causes autism. The bigger concern, they warn, is that misinformation at the highest levels could scare women away from safe, effective care when they need it most.