Angelina Jolie Raises Alarm Over Free Speech in America: ‘Very, Very Heavy Times’

Angelina Jolie expressed concern about the state of free speech in the U.S., calling the current moment “very, very heavy times.” The actress shared her thoughts during a press event at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain on Sunday, where she was promoting her latest film, Couture.

Asked what worries her as both an artist and an American, Jolie paused before taking a deep breath and responding. “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” said Jolie, 50, according to Deadline. “I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life. My worldview is equal, united, international, so anything anywhere that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.”

Although she did not cite specific examples, her remarks came only days after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following threats from Trump-appointed FCC chair Brendan Carr. The dispute arose after Kimmel made a joke about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Angelina Jolie at the ‘Couture’ press conference during the 73rd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually, so I’ll be careful during a press conference, but to say that, of course, like all of you and everyone watching, these are very, very heavy times we are living in together,” she added.

Kirk’s murder has heightened tensions across the country. President Donald Trump and his supporters have vowed to take action against what they call the “radical left,” while critics warn the administration is using the moment to tighten restrictions on speech.

Jolie, known for her humanitarian work and advocacy for refugees, has previously criticized Trump. During his first term, she wrote a New York Times op-ed condemning the administration’s “Muslim ban.”

“We have to make common cause with people of all faiths and backgrounds fighting the same threat and seeking the same security,” Jolie wrote at the time. “This is where I would hope any president of our great nation would lead on behalf of all Americans.”

Her father, actor Jon Voight, has long been described as one of Hollywood’s most vocal Trump supporters. Earlier this year, Trump appointed Voight as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood, alongside Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson.

Reports suggest Jolie is considering a move abroad. She is said to be preparing to sell her $24.5 million Los Angeles home once her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 next year.