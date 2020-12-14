These 3 groups of people are being told not to get coronavirus vaccines

Corona cases are increasing day by day. By now they have nothing to do just to follow the SOPS. In this many Doctors said about to hold off on traditional celebrations.

Let’s come to news, the UK-based Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recently listed three groups of people who, as it currently stands, shouldn’t take the vaccine under any circumstance.

The first group who’s not get the vaccine is belongs to under the age of 16. Famous medical company is planning to change this in the near-future, for the time being the safety of the vaccine on children and early teenagers remains unclear.

The JCVI, however, does make one exception:

The Committee advises that only those children at very high risk of exposure and serious outcomes, such as older children with severe neuro-disabilities that require residential care, should be offered vaccination.

The second group of people who should not get vaccine pregnant women. For the time being it remain unclear what it would impact after getting a shot on pregnant woman and the unborn child.

Given the lack of evidence, JCVI favours a precautionary approach, and does not currently advise Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy.

Women should be advised not to come forward for vaccination if they may be pregnant or are planning a pregnancy within three months of the first dose.

The third people who have a history of strong allergic reactions cannot get vaccine.

The MHRA issued new advice to health care professionals stating that any person with a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food — such as previous history of anaphylactic reaction, or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline auto injector — should not receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.