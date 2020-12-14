Miley Cyrus Takes A Dig At Her Past Relationships In Prisoner; Says, “It Was A Way To Kind Of Fight Back”

28-years-old Miley Cyrus has been in the news for her songs and most important ex Liam Hemsworth. Now she gives a hidden message for exes that appeared towards the ends of her ‘Prisoner’ music video.

The song, also featuring Dua Lipa, was directed by Cyrus and Alana and channelled the ’80s in the best way. Towards the end of the track the message “In loving memory of all my exes, eat sh*t” pops up.

During a recent conversation with The Project, Miley Cyrus disclosed the message. Talking about the track first, she said, “I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it — like I always feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings,”

Talking about the message for all her exes that features towards the end of ‘Prisoner’, she said, “(It) was way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy.”

In case you haven’t heard Miley Cyrus’ ‘Prisoner’ ft. Dua Lipa, check it out here.

When the music video has begun it gives a Rocky Horror vibe. It features Miley singing with her signature smirk before getting behind the wheel of a tour bus with Dua Lipa. Both are fabricated and standing on the bus like an ’80s rock band