Iranian ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Sentenced For 10 Years Jail Term For Her Social Media Activities

The Iranian ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’, who is an Instagram influencer, has been sentenced 10 years of jail term, her lawyer said. She was arrested in October last year after her pictures went viral on social media. Read on to know what happened.

The news has buzzed around the internet shocked many people. The news is that on the social media site there is Zombie Angelina Jolie’. This act disheartens the fans of Angelina Jolie. On the Instagram star Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, has been sharing pictures of herself looking like Angelina Jolie’s zombie version. One of the media sources claim she can do it to get a fame. By this these images and have garnered 486,000 followers.

According to Mail Online, three other female Instagram influencers were also arrested along with her Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad, who claims to have spoken to Tabar’s lawyer, said to the publication that the influencer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the grounds of “promoting public corruption.”

The Iranian journalist also released a video urging Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie to help in getting Tabar released from the prison. In the video, she also alleged, “Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.”