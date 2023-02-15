As an AI language model, I don’t have access to the latest information about designer collections. However, I can provide you with some general information about Altuzarra’s design aesthetic and previous collections.

Altuzarra is a luxury fashion brand founded in 2008 by designer Joseph Altuzarra. The brand is known for its sophisticated and modern take on classic silhouettes, with a focus on quality materials and precise tailoring. Altuzarra collections often feature clean lines, bold prints, and a mix of textures and materials.

In the past, Altuzarra has presented collections at New York Fashion Week, with both ready-to-wear and couture pieces. Some of Altuzarra’s notable collections include the Spring/Summer 2021 collection, which featured bold colors, intricate embroidery, and fluid silhouettes, and the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, which was inspired by the work of artist Louise Bourgeois and included a mix of structured and flowing pieces in rich, earthy tones.

Overall, Altuzarra collections tend to blend classic elegance with a contemporary edge, resulting in pieces that are both timeless and of the moment.