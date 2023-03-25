Katy Perry Slammed by ‘American Idol’ Contestant for ‘Mom Shaming’ Remark During Audition

Katy Perry has been accused of mom-shaming after making a “hurtful” joke on American Idol. The 38-year-old mother of one has served as a judge on the ABC show since 2017, but viewers have chastised her after a recent episode. Sara Beth, a 25-year-old mother of three, took part in the program to advance to the live events.

According to Mirror, when Katy Perry said that they would faint if they learned Sara’s true age, the auditionee replied, “If Katy lays on the table, I’m going to pass out.”

Katy Perry responded to Sara’s three children by saying, “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much!” The mother of three claimed on TikTok that having it on the TV was embarrassing. That was also offensive. She started the video by introducing herself, then described what transpired during the audition, as per The Independent.

Saying that the joke “wasn’t super kind,” she continued, “I did want to take this opportunity to say that I think women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and that I think mom shaming is so lame.”

She then urged people to support women and spoke openly about young mothers who had approached her for help. Katy Perry made the statement in reaction to the judge’s failure to understand Sara’s age of 25. The singer pretended to faint in the studio, assuming she was much younger.

Following that, the singer, whose partner is actor Orlando Bloom, asked whether Idol was Sara’s dream. Swish member, who insisted on Sara singing a second song, finally voted for the young mother alongside Luke Bryan, defeating Lionel Ritchie. The hopeful is presently on her way to Hollywood, but it is unclear if she will proceed to the live events and see Katy Perry again.

Social Media Fans Urge Katy Perry to Apologize

Several social media users demanded an apology from Katy Perry. One individual posted on Perry’s Instagram account, “Your behavior during her audition was atrocious, especially as a mother yourself.” Perry was labeled “rude” and a “bully” on TikTok. Also, she was instructed to “Do better.”

“Come on, we need more. That’s not enough,” Perry said during the song. Perry then asked Liebe to sing ‘Bennie and the Jets’ to show off her vocal range. Liebe was eventually invited to the Hollywood round of the singing competition.

According to Team Perry’s followers, the pop thing was acting professionally. “Katy wasn’t being rude,” someone wrote. She felt she had talent, and Katy encouraged her to demonstrate it.” Another person said that Perry’s remarks reminded them of former ‘American Idol judge Simon Cowell’s sarcastic style.

As of March 22, Perry had not responded to the debate on social media. Perry’s representative did not respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment. Liebe addressed moms’ anxious concerns in her video. She stated, “I see you, I hear you, and I am grateful for you.”

“Keep loving your babies,” Liebe said. “No one deserves to feel bad about it… if you’re a wonderful mom and you love your babies, that’s all that matters, and other comments just don’t feel necessary.”