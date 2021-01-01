Sydney Morton Opens Up on Her Preparations to Play Meghan for Upcoming Film on Meghan Markle

Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean are portraying the roles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the upcoming movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Morton, while sharing her take on the preparation that she underwent to embody the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had recorded “30 voice memos” of the Sussex royal.

While sharing the tactics that she applied to get the voice right, Morton said, “I had, like, 30 voice memos that I’d recorded from interviews and scenes of Meghan’s from her show [‘Suits’]. And I would just listen to them on repeat,” via ET Canada. “I’m a musician, I’m a singer, so it was almost like learning a song to find where her voice sits and the cadence, the rhythm of it. So, a lot of repetition, a lot of listening,” she added.

Morton then went ahead to add about being engrossed in blooper reels from the Duchess’ television series Suits because “there’s so little footage of Harry and Meghan being relaxed and not knowing there’s attention on them.” Morton said that she was invested in searching for Markle’s moments when she was ‘laughing’ or ‘being herself’, hence the blooper reels from her show were of real help.

Revealing that she is close to many of the Duchess’ friends, Morton said that Meghan and she have a ‘one degree of separation from one another. “So, I’m thinking it’s an inevitability that I’m going to cross paths with her at some point,” Morton commented. The actor also wanted to be respectful while sharing the Duchess’ story with the rest of the world. According to Morton, via ET Canada, she wished to make Meghan ‘happy’ with her portrayal of the Duchess.