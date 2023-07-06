Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Criticizes Her Outfit: ‘You a mom’

‘You a mom,’ Keke Palmer’s baby daddy Darius Jackson criticizes her outfit at Usher’s show, gets called out by netizens

Keke Palmer faces criticism from baby daddy over Usher show outfit choice, fans slam body-shaming

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy, Darius Daulton Jackson, recently took to Twitter to seemingly shame the actress for her choice of outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show.

Jackson tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” alongside a viral video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher with his hit song “There Goes My Baby.”

In the video, Palmer can be seen wearing a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit as she and Usher embrace during the performance.

While Palmer has not publicly addressed Jackson’s comment, fans quickly came to her defense, criticizing Jackson for his remarks.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Many fans accused Jackson of being insecure and corny, suggesting that his real issue was Usher serenading Palmer.

One user wrote, “Let’s be real, the real reason why you’re mad is because Usher just serenaded your girlfriend.”

Others called out Jackson for trying to dictate what Palmer should wear, calling his behavior corny and disrespectful.

Some fans also pointed out that Jackson should focus on taking care of their child instead of criticizing Palmer’s outfit.

One user sarcastically commented, “Not you mad as hell at home with the baby,” while another tweeted, “All you gotta do is sit there and shut up and you can’t even do that. Insecure ass.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Leodis, in February.

At the time, Palmer shared the exciting news on Instagram, expressing their joy at becoming parents.

The duo has mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, but they made their romance Instagram official in August of the previous year.

While Palmer has chosen to share glimpses of their lives as parents on social media, she has also made it clear that she wants to protect their son’s privacy.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world,” alongside photos of herself, Jackson, and their son.

Despite the criticism from Jackson, Palmer has previously spoken positively about their relationship.

In an interview with Bustle, she described Jackson as the person who made her the happiest she has ever been. She emphasized the importance of not hiding their relationship and stated, “ [Keeping our relationship a secret is] a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”