Prince Harry Reportedly Resentful As Meghan Markle Expands Montecito Social Circle Alone

Prince Harry is reportedly growing frustrated and resentful as Meghan Markle enjoys an increasingly active social life in Montecito, often without him by her side. According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted attending what she describes as “work meetings,” which are often revealed to be long, wine-filled lunches with friends.

Meanwhile, Harry is said to be left at home, isolated and dissatisfied with his own shrinking social world. An insider told the outlet that Meghan frames these outings as professional obligations. “She always claims she’s going to work meetings, so it would be weird for Harry to tag along,” the source explained.

“But then it turns out it was more of a social thing because she’ll be gone for hours and come home with all this gossip from her girlfriends.” The Duke of Sussex, the insider added, has been struggling with feelings of isolation both from his royal family in the UK and from many of his old friends.



“Harry used to have a packed social life, but these days his world is very small,” the source said. “He’s happy Meghan is carving out a social life, but he’s also feeling pretty resentful.” The tension reportedly extends to Harry’s own attempts to reconnect socially.

According to the same source, whenever Harry makes plans with friends, he often needs Meghan’s approval before going out. “Most of the time she wants to join him,” the insider said. Observers note that the couple’s differing approaches to social life may be contributing to strain behind the scenes.

Meghan appears focused on cultivating friendships and building influence in California’s elite circles, while Harry’s support system has diminished in the years since he stepped back from royal duties. The couple relocated to Montecito in 2020 after leaving their roles as working royals, seeking privacy and independence.



While they have pursued media projects and philanthropic efforts together, their personal lives continue to draw attention, particularly when stories of imbalance or tension emerge. Friends of the couple have long said that Harry values family time with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Still, sources suggest his limited social circle has left him feeling adrift.

For Meghan, however, her growing independence and social calendar appear to be signs of confidence in their new life. For Harry, it may represent another reminder of what he left behind. Whether the pair can reconcile these differences remains uncertain, but insiders say the issue has become increasingly hard for Harry to ignore.