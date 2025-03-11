Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Faces Uncertain Future Amid Harsh Reviews

Meghan Markle’s latest venture with Netflix, which has been the talk of the town since its release on March 4th, is now under scrutiny as it struggles with less than stellar reviews. The Duchess of Sussex, who has expanded her horizons by launching her lifestyle brand As Ever alongside her show, finds herself navigating choppy waters.

Inside sources at Netflix share that there’s a growing concern over the show’s performance and its implications for their collaboration with Meghan. One Netflix insider expressed to MailOnline, “It’s not a runaway success.” This sentiment comes amid reports that the production for the series, titled With Love, Meghan, was rushed to allow for a quick succession of seasons.

The insider elaborated on the strategy behind the rapid production schedule, saying, “I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season it’s like with lots of Netflix shows it is already in the bag at the same time as the first one.” This approach not only expedites production but also provides an opportunity to tweak future episodes based on viewer and critic feedback, which is both smart and cost-effective.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, the overall contract with Meghan has yet to be renewed, leaving the future of the show hanging in the balance. Adding another layer of complexity is the partnership between Netflix and Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. Although the brand’s website is up and showcasing products, there’s been a vague timeline provided for an official launch, slated for ‘Spring 2025.’

The source added a note of concern regarding the financial stakes involved, “Netflix bosses are all worried now because they have invested a lot in the product line. They don’t know when and how to roll it all out.”

As Netflix and Meghan face these challenges, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether her show can bounce back from the rocky start and secure its place on the streaming service, or if it will succumb to the pressures of high expectations and critical reviews.