Meghan Ends Her Podcast With a Sweet Diana Connection

Meghan Markle is ending her podcast season on a deeply personal and introspective note, and in doing so, she’s unexpectedly linked herself to Diana, Princess of Wales. In the final episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, released Tuesday, Meghan opened up about motherhood, wellness, and the importance of self-care — themes that closely echo those championed by her late mother-in-law.

During a conversation with Sara Blakely, the billionaire founder of SPANX, Meghan reflected on one piece of advice that stuck with her from her time living in the UK. She recalled something her acupuncturist told her, a phrase that’s lingered in her mind ever since: “I remember my acupuncturist in the UK said to me, and it has always stayed with me, he said, if the baby’s crying, treat the mother. It all starts with us. Good Lord, we have to take care of ourselves first.”

The moment came as Meghan and Blakely wrapped up their discussion about betting on yourself and building bold business strategies. But Meghan’s personal story added a warm, emotional layer to the conversation. It also brought a surprise royal connection to light.

Diana, Princess of Wales, was also a believer in the healing power of acupuncture. She regularly saw Oonagh Shanley-Toffolo, who not only treated her but eventually became one of her closest confidantes. Diana first met Oonagh in 1989 through mutual friends Mara and Lorenzo Berni, owners of the trendy San Lorenzo restaurant in London’s Knightsbridge — a favorite spot of the late royal.

Oonagh once shared the memory of a particularly intense session with Diana in her own writings. “[Diana] was suffering physically, emotionally and spiritually. Her hands and feet were blue and she presented a very tormented landscape,” she wrote, describing their meeting at Kensington Palace the morning after Diana had called her.

“Diana was very fragile, very low in energy and in extreme need of affection. Her two boys [William and Harry] were jewels,” Oonagh added, giving rare insight into the late princess’s emotional struggles at the time.

Meghan, of course, never met Diana, who died tragically in 1997 at age 36. But her decision to share that intimate quote from her own acupuncturist brings an unexpected and meaningful connection between the two women. Both turned to acupuncture not just for physical wellness, but for the kind of emotional care that so often goes overlooked — especially for women in high-pressure roles.

The final episode of Meghan’s podcast marks the end of a series that has highlighted the challenges and triumphs of female entrepreneurs. Each episode offered a blend of strategy, vulnerability, and real talk, but this one — laced with wisdom about motherhood, health, and healing — leaves listeners with a particularly human takeaway.

As Meghan signs off for now, her message is clear: taking care of yourself isn’t selfish, it’s foundational. And as Diana’s story reminds us, even the most public figures need safe spaces to heal.

