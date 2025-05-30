Melania Trump Publicly Signals Displeasure by Skipping Davos Trip Amid Scandal Fallout

When you’re married to the President of the United States, every move is watched—and when Melania Trump, then-First Lady, abruptly canceled her trip to Davos in 2018, it quickly made headlines and raised eyebrows. Now, years later, new revelations suggest her absence was far more pointed than previously known.

The First Lady was originally scheduled to accompany President Donald Trump and senior aides to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. However, just days before the high-profile diplomatic event, Melania backed out, citing “scheduling and logistical issues.” At the time, her absence was viewed as a mere inconvenience. But according to a new book, it was anything but routine.

The trip coincided with the breaking news of adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ allegations that Trump paid her $130,000 in hush money to conceal an alleged 2006 affair. The scandal deeply embarrassed the White House, and Melania’s response—remaining behind—now appears to have been a strategic and personal protest, as per the Irish Star.

According to American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, by New York Times White House Correspondent Katie Rogers, Melania’s choice to forgo the Davos trip was deliberate. In the book, Rogers recounts a conversation with Melania’s former press secretary and chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, who provided insight into the decision.

Melania Trump prepares for a roundtable discussion at the U.S. Capitol about a bill involving revenge porn on March 3, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty)

“Grisham, who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the First Lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president,” Rogers wrote. She further paraphrased Grisham’s sentiment: “I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off.”

The move was interpreted by many within the White House as a silent rebuke at a time when the administration was reeling from scandal. Melania’s refusal to stand beside her husband during a key moment on the world stage sent a message that required no press release.

Grisham, who served as Melania’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019 and later as chief of staff, eventually resigned on January 6, 2021, citing Trump’s behavior during the Capitol insurrection. She would later describe his conduct as “extremism.”

While Melania has consistently kept a low profile, especially in times of controversy, this latest revelation paints a clearer picture of how she has, at times, chosen symbolism and silence over confrontation—and how those choices have spoken volumes.

