Murder Suspect Caught After Dramatic Police Chase

After nearly four years on the run, Justin Smith, 26, the man accused of killing 21-year-old Dianna Brice, a pregnant mother, has been captured, Philadelphia police announced Wednesday. Smith was arrested in Atlanta on Sunday, March 9, following a traffic stop and a brief chase.

The arrest came after Atlanta police stopped a vehicle with an expired registration. Smith allegedly fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit before being apprehended on foot. He is now in custody on murder charges and awaits extradition to Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI.

Brice, a mother to a young son and 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death was reported missing on March 30, 2021. She was last seen entering a car with Smith in Delaware County that afternoon. The vehicle was later discovered burning at 59th and Florence streets in Southwest Philadelphia, but Brice was not inside.

Her remains were found on April 5, 2021, in a wooded area on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue. Brice had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators believe Smith shot her inside his car before disposing of her body, according to KYW.

L-R: Dianna Brice, Justin Smith (Upper Darby Police Department).

The case has haunted the Philadelphia community, with Brice’s family and friends demanding justice for years. Smith’s arrest brings a measure of closure to a tragic chapter. “We never gave up hope that he would be found,” said a family spokesperson. “Dianna was a loving mother, and her unborn child deserved a chance at life. This arrest won’t bring her back, but it ensures he can’t hurt anyone else.”

Smith is being held in Atlanta pending extradition to Philadelphia, where he will face murder charges. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing but emphasized the importance of bringing Smith to justice.

The Philadelphia Police Department thanked Atlanta law enforcement for their assistance in capturing Smith. “This arrest is a testament to the persistence of our investigators and the collaboration between agencies,” a police spokesperson said. As the case moves forward, Brice’s family hopes for a swift trial and accountability for the loss of a young mother and her unborn child.

Read Next: