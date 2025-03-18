King Charles and Queen Camilla Confirm Key Royal Tour – Special Meeting with Pope Francis Planned

King Charles and Queen Camilla have ended speculation about their much-anticipated royal tour with a major announcement. The royal couple will be heading to Italy in April, marking a significant trip that coincides with two major milestones: their 20th wedding anniversary and the 2025 Jubilee at the Holy See.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the news, revealing that the King is particularly hopeful that Pope Francis will be in good health by the time of their visit. For those unfamiliar, the Pope has been battling double pneumonia and was recently hospitalized for intensive care, raising concerns about whether he will be well enough to receive the royal visitors.

RELATED: Meghan’s New Move Backfires as Critics Rip Apart Her Netflix Comeback

According to Hello! Magazine, the royal family remains optimistic about the trip, stating they have “hopes and prayers that Pope Francis’s health will enable the visit to go ahead.”

The Palace shared further details, explaining that the King and Queen’s visit to the Vatican is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8. However, they emphasized that the meeting remains “clearly subject to Pope Francis’ health.”

“Their Majesties will visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee, held traditionally once every 25 years,” the statement said.

The Jubilee is an important event for the Catholic Church, symbolizing a time of reconciliation, prayer, and unity. This year’s theme, “Pilgrims of Hope,” aligns closely with King Charles’ long-standing environmental advocacy and Pope Francis’ focus on global issues.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Faces Uncertain Future Amid Harsh Reviews

As part of their trip, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also attend a special service at the Sistine Chapel, centered around the theme of caring for creation—highlighting the shared commitment of both the monarch and the Pope to protecting the environment.

The upcoming royal tour is significant not only for its diplomatic and religious importance but also because it serves as a personal milestone for the King and Queen, who are celebrating 20 years of marriage this April.

While many royal fans are excited about the visit, all eyes remain on Pope Francis’ health, as it will ultimately determine whether the historic meeting will go ahead.