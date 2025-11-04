Nancy Pelosi slams Donald Trump as the worst thing on Earth and blames him for breaking democracy

Nancy Pelosi didn’t hold back when talking about President Donald Trump during a CNN interview this week, calling him a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

The 85-year-old former House Speaker sat down with CNN’s Elex Michaelson in San Francisco on Monday, just ahead of California’s vote on Proposition 50. The ballot measure would let the Democratic-controlled legislature take over the redistricting process from the state’s independent commission, giving lawmakers the power to redraw congressional maps that could favor Democrats.

The push comes after Texas Republicans pulled off a rare mid-decade redistricting move to carve out more GOP-friendly districts, something Trump loudly supported. Similar political battles are playing out in other states as both parties position themselves for control of the House in the 2026 midterms.

Pelosi Says Trump Is The Worst Thing on the Face of the Earth During California Interview (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Pelosi is all in on Proposition 50, joining Governor Gavin Newsom and other high-profile Democrats who argue the measure is a necessary response to Republican efforts elsewhere. Newsom has framed it as a way to “fight back” against Trump’s influence on state and national politics.

During the interview, Pelosi’s frustration with Trump was obvious. “He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth. But anyway—” she said before being pressed to clarify. “You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?” Michaelson asked. “I do, yeah. I do,” Pelosi replied without hesitation.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

When asked why, Pelosi didn’t hold back. “Because he’s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press. He’s scared of people who are in our country legally.”

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Her remarks come during an already tense moment in Washington, with the government still shut down and Speaker Mike Johnson keeping the House adjourned. The shutdown began on October 1 after a bitter funding standoff between Senate Democrats and Republicans over a GOP-backed resolution.

Pelosi’s comments reflect a deep divide not just between parties, but within the broader political climate. For Democrats, she remains one of Trump’s most vocal critics. For Republicans, her words are proof of how polarized the country has become.

Nancy Pelosi didn’t hold back, calling Trump ‘the worst thing on the face of the Earth. (Photo by Getty Images)

The former speaker’s attack on Trump underscores how much of the 2026 political fight may revolve around him, even though he’s no longer in office. With Democrats backing efforts like Proposition 50 and Republicans pushing their own redistricting strategies in states like Texas, both sides are preparing for what could be one of the most contentious midterms in years.

Pelosi, who’s been in politics for decades, showed that age hasn’t dulled her bluntness or her passion. Her description of Trump might shock some, but it fits a pattern she’s maintained since his presidency began.

As California voters decide on Proposition 50, Pelosi’s fiery words may energize Democrats who see the measure as a way to counter what they call Republican overreach—and it’s clear she’s still ready to throw political punches when it comes to Donald Trump.