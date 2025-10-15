Prince Harry Reportedly Upset After Meghan Shares New Photo of Daughter Lilibet Online

Prince Harry was reportedly blindsided by his wife, Meghan Markle’s, decision to share new photos of their four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, online.

The Duchess of Sussex marked International Day of the Girl with a sweet post that gave fans a rare glimpse of their daughter. In one photo, Lilibet is seen running through a garden, and in another, she’s posing next to Meghan with her face hidden. Meghan captioned the post, “It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em, girl!”

But according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, the post didn’t sit well with Harry. “Harry’s deeply uncomfortable,” the source told Shuter. “He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan’s the one putting them back in the spotlight”, reported The Sky.

“Harry’s Not Happy” Insider Claims Meghan’s Lilibet Post Caught Him Off Guard (Getty Images)

The insider added that Harry “found out almost when the rest of us did” and believes Meghan may have “crossed a line.” The tension reportedly comes at a time when Harry is already under pressure. The Duke of Sussex recently reignited his legal fight for security in the UK after what he called a serious security breach during his four-day visit last month.

Harry was in Britain for charity events when, according to reports, a “stalker” managed to get into his so-called “secure zone” twice. The incident left him shaken and added urgency to his long-running battle with the British government over his right to police protection when visiting home.

The situation has become yet another strain in Harry’s already complicated relationship with the royal family. His push for stronger security measures is said to be testing any chance of reconciliation with his father, King Charles. Now, Meghan’s decision to share the photo appears to have caught him off guard and stirred fresh tension within the family.

While Harry sees the move as a breach of privacy, Meghan reportedly views it as a way to celebrate their daughter and empower young girls worldwide. Those close to her say she didn’t intend to “exploit” Lilibet but simply wanted to mark an important day with a heartfelt message.

“Harry’s Deeply Uncomfortable” After Meghan Shares New Photo of Lilibet (Getty Images)

For Harry, though, it’s another reminder of the constant tug-of-war between protecting his family’s privacy and living in the public eye. After years of battling the British tabloids and distancing his family from the media, even small glimpses like this one can feel like a step backward.

Whether this moment will spark deeper conflict or just a quiet disagreement behind closed doors remains to be seen. But for now, it seems that what was meant as a proud post from a mom has turned into another royal headache for the couple.