Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take stern step moving forward in UK after ‘painful’ ordeal

Meghan Markle is reportedly stunned by the public reaction to the scandal involving her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The Duchess of Sussex has made it clear that her concerns lie with the victims, and she is said to be deeply disturbed by what her father has allegedly done.

Despite this, sources claim she is baffled by what she sees as a hypocritical response from the British public, particularly because the royal family is caught up in a comparable controversy.

When allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor surfaced, the prevailing view was that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie should not be held responsible for the actions of their parents. Meghan’s situation, however, has been met with a very different attitude, with many casting her as the villain of the story.

The double standard has reportedly left both Harry and Meghan “disgusted”, according to a source cited by Heat World. “Meghan’s spent years being vilified for turning her back on her father,” the insider explained.

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“But now the allegations are out in the open, and it’s clear why she did that; instead of admitting their mistake, the trolls are doubling down on Meghan being the villain.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘incredibly stupid’ mistake ‘led to’ publicist’s resignation (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The criticism is not limited to anonymous accounts on social media. Several people with large platforms have joined in, which the couple reportedly finds “very damaging”. They are said to be shocked that such figures have not shown a “shred of humanity” toward Meghan, given the circumstances.

For years, Meghan has faced scrutiny over her strained relationship with her father, and many critics blamed her for the estrangement. Those close to her believe the latest allegations show there were serious reasons behind her decision to keep her distance, yet the narrative around her has barely shifted.

Despite the hostility, the Duchess is said to be keeping her composure. Rather than engaging with the criticism, she is “tuning out the noise” and focusing on what matters most to her. She is also leaning on her close circle for support, with Prince Harry standing firmly by her side throughout.

The couple, who have long spoken about the toll of intense media attention and online abuse, are reportedly determined to protect their family’s peace and wellbeing while the controversy plays out.

For now, Meghan is understood to be prioritising her children and her own mental health, trusting that those who know her best understand her position, and she is not letting the opinions of strangers dictate how she feels.