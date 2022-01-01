Megan Fox and MGK ‘left no crumbs’ after dressing up as Britney and Justin: “Did we meet in sculpture class?”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, the hottest couple in Hollywood, have improved their fashion sense and lately, they’ve been killing the themed concepts. This week, the pair channeled their inner Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and Megan Fox and MGK looked great doing it.

Megan has spent the last few weeks touring Europe with her fiancé MGK as part of his Mainstream Sellout tour. The two took a short break from praising backstage to fly to Paris for Paris Fashion Week, and their outfits were flawless.

The couple once more wore coordinated outfits as they attended Milan Fashion Week. They are each other’s twin flame, without a doubt.

Megan shared a picture for Paris Fashion Week on her social media accounts to start the month of October while wearing denim. Both celebrities followed a theme inspired by Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, two pop stars from the year 2001.

At the 2001 American Music Awards, the singer once appeared in a similar outfit that Megan wore. Her newly colored icy blonde hair was the finishing touch to the ensemble. In keeping with his usual style, Colton opted for a grunge-inspired outfit that included black latex shorts, combat boots, and an oversized pink fuzzy vest with an open chest. Naturally, the singer wore his light pink hair.

The 36-year-old actress captioned the post: “Britney and Justin if they had been Greenwich Village art school dropouts instead of Disney channel sweethearts.”

“Did we meet in sculpture class?” MGK responded in the comments.

The outfits of both celebrities left fans speechless. The couple traveled to Paris and Italy to flaunt their love by dressing same. They have attended some of Hollywood’s most exclusive events.

Colton appeared to have failed the vibe test in the eyes of the audience. On the other hand, some fans thought Megan looked like Kim Kardashian.

A fan commented: “Oops, y’all did it again… Ate and left no crumbs.”

“Mom and dad are always on point,” a second one said

A third fan penned: “Nooo not Megan fox being Kardashianized noooo.”