Hailey Bieber reveals PMDD diagnosis after giving birth to son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she struggled with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after giving birth to her son, Jack Blues, describing the emotional symptoms she experienced in the months following childbirth.

The Rhode founder, 29, discussed her experience in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. She explained that becoming a mother increased her interest in women’s health and the physical and emotional changes associated with pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

“After I had my son, I struggled with that a bit, and there’s just not a lot of conversation or research around it,” Bieber said, referring to her experience with PMDD.

She previously discussed her diagnosis during a March appearance on the SHE MD podcast, revealing that she was diagnosed approximately six months after giving birth.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Although Bieber had experienced premenstrual syndrome (PMS) before pregnancy, she said the emotional symptoms became considerably more intense after welcoming Jack. She particularly struggled in the days leading up to her period.

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“I was like, ‘This just feels way more intense than before,’ like the lead-up to getting your period,” she explained.

“You’re like, ‘Why does it feel like my whole entire life is gonna end? Like, I don’t understand.’ You just have all these swirling thoughts and feelings, and just everything feels like the biggest deal in the world.”

Bieber said the feelings would ease once her period began and that her symptoms gradually improved over time.

PMDD is similar to PMS but can involve more severe symptoms, including intense mood changes, irritability, depression and anxiety in the weeks before menstruation.

The model also spoke about how motherhood has affected her life, describing it as an experience she had always wanted. Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed Jack on August 22 2024.

She has also expressed interest in having another child, although she is not rushing to expand their family.

“I definitely do want one more,” she said. “I’m not in a rush, but I definitely want one more.”