Arizona girl, 16, badly hurt after shock absorber explodes in bonfire

Police in Arizona are searching for the person who allegedly threw a car part into a bonfire, triggering an explosion that left a 16-year-old girl seriously injured.

Phoenix police said the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in a remote desert area near New River and Saddle Mountain roads.

The victim, Jaidynn Penberthy, suffered a broken jaw, multiple facial fractures, broken teeth and burns, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

Her brother, Ethan Glass, said that Jaidynn was standing roughly 10 feet from the fire when someone tossed a car shock absorber into the flames. The part exploded, and pieces of shrapnel hit her “square in the mouth”, knocking her unconscious, he said.

“There was a lot of blood,” Glass told the TV station. “It was like a scene out of a horror movie.” Other partygoers rushed to give first aid, while Jaidynn’s friends drove her to get urgent medical help.

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At one point, she temporarily lost her pulse, and a friend performed a sternum rub in an effort to revive her. “[Her friend] said that she lost her pulse for like a minute,” Glass recalled. Jaidynn remains in hospital and is expected to face a long recovery.

The fundraiser organisers described the family’s ordeal in an update. “At just 16 years old, Jaidynn is going through something no one should ever have to experience,” the GoFundMe said. “The past few days have been incredibly difficult, and while there are still many unknowns, our main focus is making sure she receives the care and support she needs to make a full recovery.”

Investigators have described the suspect as being in their teens or early 20s. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Glass said he wants the person responsible to be held accountable, adding that he is struggling to understand what happened.

“Being kind of an older brother definitely makes me frustrated a lot. I mean, I really don’t understand why he would do something of the sort. It makes no sense,” Glass said.

The case highlights the dangers of throwing unknown objects into open fires, as pressurised or sealed components can rupture violently when heated. Shock absorbers, in particular, often contain gas and oil under pressure and can burst with considerable force.

For now, the family is focused on Jaidynn’s recovery as police continue to seek the person they believe is responsible.