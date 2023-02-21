Mary Beard says Harry and Meghan are ‘going too far’: it makes us think about how you want to behave

Mary Beard has stated she feels Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent talks about the royal family show behavior that is “going too far”. According to the Independent, the author and classicist mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a recent discussion about celebrities being “modern-day tragic heroes,” to make people rethink how they should and should not behave.

“They’re going too far,” she told The Times in an interview published on Sunday (19 February).

“And because they go further than we can because we can’t have our own Netflix series, it makes us think about how you want to be and how you want to behave. Is Medea a hero? She gives you a lens onto what it would be like to be the kind of person who killed.”

Since relocating to California in 2020, Harry and Meghan have discussed their experiences as senior members of the royal family in a number of TV interviews, a record-breaking Netflix docuseries, and the duke’s disputed memoir Spare.

Harry’s memoir earned the record for the fastest-selling memoir in the UK in its first week of sales. In addition to detailing his childhood, Harry wrote about his increasingly tense relationship with his elder brother, Prince William, Prince of Wales.

In one memorable scene, Harry says that William physically assaulted him in his house on Buckingham Palace grounds, breaking his necklace and pushing him to the ground.

On Sunday (19 February), it was claimed that the couple was “in a predicament” ahead of Harry’s father, King Charles III’s, coronation in May.

Though not yet confirmed, Harry and Meghan are likely to attend the event. According to a fresh story, Harry is considering a “million different variables” before traveling to the UK with Meghan.