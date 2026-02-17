Angelina Jolie plans life beyond Hollywood after saying she no longer recognises America

Angelina Jolie appears increasingly ready to close the door on Los Angeles and begin a new chapter abroad, as long-held plans to live outside the United States finally move closer to reality. The actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian has made little secret of her desire to raise her family away from Hollywood, and those intentions are now expected to take shape later this year.

Jolie, who has lived in Los Angeles for decades, has repeatedly said that remaining in the city was never part of her long-term vision. Friends have indicated that her situation was shaped largely by custody arrangements following her highly publicised separation from Brad Pitt.

With her youngest children approaching adulthood, that constraint is set to ease, giving her the freedom to relocate internationally. The shift has been framed not simply as a lifestyle decision, but as a reflection of Jolie’s growing discomfort with the political and social climate in the United States.

While attending the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain last year, she made headlines with a brief but striking remark about her homeland, saying she loved her country but no longer recognised it, according to Variety.

The comment resonated widely and was seen as an extension of views she has expressed for years. Jolie has consistently positioned herself as a global citizen, with deep personal and professional ties beyond America. She has spoken openly about maintaining homes and roots in several countries, and has said she expects to spend significant time in Southeast Asia. Cambodia, in particular, holds lasting significance for her.

It was there that she adopted her first child, Maddox, an experience she has described as life-changing and formative in shaping her worldview. Her humanitarian work has also played a central role in this outlook. Jolie has worked extensively with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, travelling to conflict zones and refugee camps across the world.

She has said these experiences exposed her to a shared humanity that transcended borders and reshaped her understanding of global responsibility. In previous interviews, Jolie has explained that privacy and safety for her children have always been paramount. She has suggested that raising a large family in the public glare of Los Angeles brought challenges she would rather leave behind.

Living abroad, she believes, offers her children a broader perspective and a calmer environment. The actress has also been outspoken on American policy in the past. In a 2017 opinion piece, she criticised immigration decisions under Donald Trump, arguing that national security should not come at the cost of compassion or fairness.

That willingness to speak publicly about political issues has remained part of her public identity. As Jolie looks ahead, sources say her focus is firmly on building a life that reflects her international values rather than Hollywood expectations.

