Woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ biological mom speaks out after lawsuit is dismissed

A woman who insists she is Miley Cyrus’ biological mother is speaking out again with a story that has drawn disbelief and legal pushback, even as her lawsuit against the singer’s parents has already been dismissed.

Jaymee Lee, who once used the last name Paxton, previously sued Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, claiming she was trafficked as a child, became pregnant at 12, and later gave birth to Miley. The lawsuit accused the couple of “breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights.” Billy Ray Cyrus has denied the allegations, calling them “absurd.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Sunday, Lee said she grew up in Ruidoso, New Mexico, where she claims a cartel linked gang trafficked her at a young age. During the alleged pregnancy, she said she tried to escape multiple times, including running to her grandparents’ home in Jamul, California.

A woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ biological mom says a dismissed lawsuit and resurfaced trauma pushed her to speak out despite widespread disbelief. (Photo by Getty Images)

“I knew that I wanted to protect this baby at all costs,” she told the outlet.

Lee claimed she chose the name Miley while pregnant, saying, “I specifically picked the name Miley as soon as I realized I was pregnant because of all the miles I had traveled [while being trafficked]. I wanted a name that was one of a kind that could be linked back to me, specifically.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Miley Cyrus has previously said her stage name came from her childhood nickname “Smiley.”

Lee also alleged she approached celebrities like Julia Roberts, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Hillary Clinton about adopting her unborn child. She later claimed Dolly Parton connected her with Billy Ray Cyrus.

In her lawsuit, Lee alleged an open adoption agreement that would allow her to serve as a nanny and piano teacher, but claimed Billy Ray later cut off contact. She said memories of the alleged abuse resurfaced after she moved back to Ruidoso, leading to a PTSD diagnosis in 2016.

“[The doctor] said, ‘Yeah, that is exactly what happens when you have PTSD. This is very normal and the brain can block something out, and that’s what you’re going through,’” she said.

Lee says she plans to file a new case seeking a DNA test, despite a court already denying that request. “I would ask Miley to do a DNA test to get the truth,” she said, adding, “I know a lot of people out there are going that’s a crazy story – and it is a crazy story. The truth is crazy sometimes. I didn’t choose it.”