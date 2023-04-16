Prince Harry delayed Coronation reply as he was ‘preoccupied over where he would sit’

Prince Harry was late in confirming whether he would attend his father’s Coronation or not, as he was ‘preoccupied’ over where he would be seated, according to reports.

It was one of the reasons he was said to have delayed replying to the invitation that was sent out weeks ago.

The event is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. According to MailOnline.com, there have been ‘extensive discussions’ over the issue.

One source said: “Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is. There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them.”

The source continued by stating Harry was quite preoccupied with this detail. Another source added: “This is true. There have been a lot of questions on detail for the Abbey.”

According to publications with links to the Sussexes, Harry wanted certain ‘assurances’ if he were to attend the crowning of his father, King Charles III. These outlets reported that Harry had a list of questions for the palace but did not detail what they might be.

During previous royal events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been seen to be seated further away from the main seats.

During Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan joined other members of the Royal Family at St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving. However, they were seated on the other side of the nave from Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate.