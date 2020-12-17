Jennifer Aniston officially makes comeback on the set of ‘The Morning Show’

Finally [Friend] actress Jenny announced that she will be coming on the set of the famed show The Morning Show.

On 15 December she was seen shooting for a sequence in LA, after the show recently began production on Season 2.

Jennifer Aniston was wearing a sporty dress, a beige coat and was being photographed checking her makeup in a mirror as crew members wore face masks standing nearby.

Before that Jenny with Reese Witherspoon also disclosed that revealed she has returned to the set of the show

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the Morning Show premiered last November on Apple TV+.