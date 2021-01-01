6 Disadvantages of Artificial Tanning

There has been a growing demand for things like tanning beds, tanning sprays, etc., to get that perfect sun-kissed look. As such options involve fewer hassles and don’t require the individual to spend an entire day outdoors, people feel more drawn towards them. However, artificial tanning has its own disadvantages. Read on.

1. It is expensive

While getting a natural tan is free of cost, opting for artificial tanning can really prove a costly affair. So, before you go for the tanning beds, artificial sprays, etc., do make sure that you have enough cash to indulge in this luxury.

2. It could damage the eyes

As compared to the natural sunlight, the amount of UV radiation that hits your eye can be about 100 times more if you go to a tanning booth. This could lead to a number of problems like retinal damage, corneal burns, and cataracts. So make sure you use enough protective gear to prevent the radiation from getting into your eyes.

3. It can cause skin diseases

In many cases, using tanning beds has led to a number of skin problems like basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and more. If the salon is not equipped with the latest technology, then there is a risk of over-exposure to UV rays. Make sure the salon has cancer-safe UV lamps when you go for artificial tanning.

4. It could cause premature aging

This happens when you indulge in excessive use of tanning beds. Your chances of suffering from premature aging are higher in such cases. You may develop lines and wrinkles. Also, your skin might begin to sag. Extreme exposure to harmful UV rays can also cause the skin to go dry.

5. It could cause melanoma

Medications like anti-depressants, birth control pills, hypertension meds, etc., can enhance photosensitivity. If you are using such medicine then you need to be extra careful so as to not get over-exposed to UV rays. If you are not cautious, then you are at a higher risk of suffering from melanoma.

6. It can become addictive

Many studies suggest that artificial tanning can prove addictive. Since it is an easier way to get that sun-kissed look without getting exposed to the sun, many people (especially youngsters) become addicted to it. A study done on 421 students in New York revealed that 2 out of 5 kids were already addicted to artificial tanning. They were found to be opting for such procedures once after every 2-3 weeks. Such an addiction can really prove harmful.